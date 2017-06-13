SO CUTE! Steph Curry’s daughter, Riley, went absolutely crazy after watching her father win another NBA Championship on June 12th. The 4-year old danced wildly during her father’s post game interview… check out the always cute scene-stealer here!

When it comes to cheerleading, Riley Curry is one of the best in the business! The adorable 4-year old couldn’t believe her eyes when the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2017 NBA Championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 12th at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Father Steph Curry, 29, struggled to keep a straight face as he spoke with NBA reporter Doris Burke after the big win while Riley, with every reason to celebrate, flailed her cute hands in the air and shook her sweet little hips.

It was a wild win with a lot for little Riley to be excited about. She was joined by her equally cute little sister Ryan who was held by her father Steph in between interviewing and celebrating with his teammates. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers after 5 games and with a record-setting 16-1 postseason playoff run. Riley is always a crowd favorite, making press conferences with her father always interesting and this finals win was another perfect showcase for her adorable dancing skills.

Out of all the celebrities celebrating the Warriors’ incredible victory at the Oracle Arena, including Snoop Dogg, Chris Rock, and Jamie Foxx, Riley is definitely the cutest! She always walks around the stadium with attitude and tons of personality. Last season she stole the show by giving the “I’m watching you eyes” to Cavs fans sitting in the front rows. But during this win, Steph did his best to focus while talking to Doris while trying not to giggle at little Riley at the same time. Such a precious moment!

