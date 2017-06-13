Rihanna & Chris Brown: She’s Finally Moving On From Him After All This Time

Stop the presses. Rihanna is FINALLY moving on from on again/off again boyfriend Chris Brown, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. This revelation comes eight years after the couple’s initial split but hey, better late than never.

We thought this day would never come. Notorious for going back and forth, Rihanna, 29, and Chris Brown, 28, have just reached the end of their rope. “Rihanna barely speaks to Chris these days,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s aware that she really needs to move on from that chapter in her life and she’s finally getting there. Chris still sends her text messages, but she’s doing her best to just ignore them.” There’s no doubt that these friendly exes will always share a special connection…maybe just not a romantic one from here on out.

So, does this mean the Barbadian beauty has her eye on someone else? Namely a hot Olympian named Miles Chamley-Watson? Don’t get your hopes up. “Rihanna isn’t dating anyone,” the source continues. “She’s enjoying being young, free, and single, and doesn’t feel the need to have a man in her life permanently right now.” Back in May, the singer and the professional fencer were spotted dining together at the Met Gala in NYC. The alcohol was flowing and so was the great conversation. “It was like they were a new couple,” a source told Page Six. “She was canoodling and getting chummy. They sat together at the ball and partied at 1OAK until the place closed at 7 a.m.”

Contrary to their undeniable Met connection, it’s totally understandable that Rihanna would want to stay single for awhile. Especially after watching Chris’ documentary, Welcome To My Life, in which he admits that he wanted to marry her back in 2009 and also spills ALL the details behind their massive fight! Unwilling to relive those harsh times, the “Sex With Me” hitmaker was less than amused by Chris’ over-the-top honesty. Some topics should be off limits.

