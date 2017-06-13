Rachel Lindsay All Smiles Watching Ex Kevin Durant Win NBA Ring After ‘BIP’ Drama

As the Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal escalates, current Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, is continuing to live her life as usual. She even attended the NBA championship game on June 12, where she happily cheered on her ex, Kevin Durant, from the crowd!

Rachel Lindsay, 31, is taking full advantage of the perks of being on The Bachelorette! The 31-year-old even got the chance to attend Game 5 of the NBA finals on June 12, where she cheered on the Golden State Warriors, who wound up winning the championship after a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kevin Durant, who Rachel reportedly dated in college, was named MVP after an incredible game, and Rachel looked absolutely thrilled as she went wild in the crowd after the win. It’s unclear if Rachel interacted with Kevin at all, but their split was reportedly “friendly” after a serious relationship at the University of Texas, according to Us Weekly.

While Rachel looked to be having the time of her life in San Francisco, she’s kept mum on all the drama surrounding the Bachelor franchise this week. News broke on June 11 that production of Bachelor In Paradise had been suspended after “allegations of misconduct,” and new information about what allegedly went down in Mexico is slowly being revealed. The scandal reportedly involved Rachel’s friend, Corinne Olympios, 24, and one of her Bachelorette suitors, DeMario Jackson, 30, who she sent home on week 2 after his girlfriend showed up on set.

Things reportedly got hot and heavy between Corinne and DeMario on the first day of filming BIP, resulting in a racy pool hookup, which he claims was totally consensual, TMZ reported. However, a producer reportedly felt very uncomfortable with what went down because Corinne was drunk and allegedly in no state to consent. The producer filed a third party complaint about the situation. Meanwhile, Corinne is reportedly also preparing to take action, as she’s upset that production didn’t put a stop to the hookup, which she allegedly doesn’t even remember.

