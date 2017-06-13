‘Pretty Little Liars’: Marlene King Teases Toby’s ‘Rewarding’ Return & More Flash Forwards

There are only a few episodes left of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and the stakes are higher than ever. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with showrunner Marlene King at ATX about everything from Toby to more surprises we’ll see in these last ‘PLL’ eps!

Our beloved Toby has been absent the past few episodes, and fans are not OK with it. However, Marlene King is assuring fans that we will see Toby again, starting on the June 13 episode. “He’s coming back soon, and [Yvonne’s death] was a huge blow for him,” Marlene told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at ATX. “That’s Toby’s MO. Some fans have been upset with it, they miss him on the show. But that’s what he does. When stuff happens that he doesn’t want to deal with, he takes off, and I think his return to the show will be really rewarding.”

Another character fans want to see more of before PLL ends is Wren Kingston, Marlene told us that we will see the swoonworthy British hunk again. He showed up very briefly in a scene with “Spencer” at the airport. The whole conversation was just very bizarre, especially when Ezra walked in and saw them talking. Many fans believe that the “Spencer” we saw is actually Spencer’s twin, who they believe is A.D.!

Marlene also confirmed that we will see more flash forwards in these final episodes. The show flashed 5 years forward at the beginning of season 6, and we still have yet to catch up to that scene at Rosewood High.

Fans got to see a little of Toby’s big return in a special sneak peek of the June 13 episode. Toby sits down with Spencer to talk about Yvonne and the investigation into Dunhill’s death. He admits to Spencer that he’s taking things one day at a time after losing Yvonne so suddenly. He reveals to Spencer that he knows Tanner’s building a solid case about Dunhill’s death, and Spencer knows she should be worried. Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. The series finale will air June 27.

