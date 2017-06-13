Golden State Warriors Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: See All The Amazing Pics Of The 2017 NBA Finals

There are few things as sweet as winning the NBA Finals — and no one knows that better than the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors were victorious in this year’s games, but there were amazing moments for both teams! See the best ones here.

This year’s NBA Finals were filled with more epic events than any championship season that’s come before! From Khloe Kardashian gushing over her Cleveland Cavaliers beau Tristan Thompson, to Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant gushing over his mama Wanda Durant after being named MVP, there was love from beginning to end. But, there was also a TON of drama, from Khloe clapping back at fans over their “Kardashian Curse” shade, to Tristan and David West throwing down in the last game. You can see all the greatest pics from the finals in the gallery above!

The Warriors’ victory on June 12 was truly something to behold, as Stephen Curry and Kevin led the team to defeat LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Cavs, and take home their second NBA Championship trophy in the last three years. Watching those guys shoot across the court, fly to the net and dribble around each other throughout the finals was nerve-racking. But it all paid off in the end and those athletes are worshiped now more than ever! Check out pics of celebs at the NBA finals here.

However, some of the best stars at the games weren’t even the players, as celebs like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna and Jay Z came out to see their favorite teams play. Cute kids gave the players a run for their money too, like 4-year-old Riley Curry, who was caught dancing with her daddy Steph after the Warriors came out on top. Then there was Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian clan, who liked to get dressed up in Cavs gear and take adorable selfies at the games. One of the most touching moments of all was when Kevin and his mother Wanda danced in euphoria as they realized he had truly “done it.” You gotta love the NBA Finals!

