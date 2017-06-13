Matt Barnes is now an NBA Champion following the Golden State Warriors’ win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 12, and the Twittersphere is going crazy. See why people are dragging him for getting a ring before other pros!

Fans are making fun of Matt Barnes, 37, for having an NBA Championship ring, because there are tons of legendary players who still don’t have one! “Zaza [Pachulia], Matt Barnes, & Javelle McGee all got a ring before you LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” one fan tweeted at Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul. “Matt Barnes finally got a ring after playing for every team in the league twice,” another joked. “Zaza Pachulia, Javale McGee & Matt Barnes have rings and Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Allen Iverson don’t,” one person complained. That’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes!

ICYMI, the Warriors swept the Cavaliers in the final game 129 to 120 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, with the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant beating LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the opposing team. Of course, the crowd was star-studded too, with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna and Jay Z all coming out to support their favorite players. Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner also showed up, but we have to say it was Riley Curry, 4, who truly stole the show with her adorable dance moves. Love it! Congrats, Warriors.

Many fans are also bringing up former Lakers point guard and New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher‘s DUI, because it turns out that the car Derek was driving during his arrest was registered to Matt, as TMZ reported. Derek was driving home with his girlfriend Gloria Govan…who used to be married to Matt. Oh, man! Check out more fan tweets about Matt’s ring below:

Matt Barnes is already behind the wheel and laughing maniacally into Derek Fisher's voicemail — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 13, 2017

And now Matt Barnes can turn his full attention to his real trophy … Derek Fisher's head. — Van Lathan (@VanLathan) June 13, 2017

Matt Barnes got his ring…..now all he got left to do is pull up on Derek for flipping the car over like he was in GTA — Intellectual Killah (@IAmPhillyC) June 13, 2017

Mike Brown, David West, Javelle McGee and Matt Barnes all got rings smh lol — Stalley (@Stalley) June 13, 2017

Matt Barnes gonna make sure to wear his ring when he goes to pick up the kids for the weekend. — Lil Uzi LeVert (@LesIzMore) June 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s funny that Matt got a ring before other players?