Is Kylie Jenner Removing Tyga Tattoo After Getting New Ink For Travis Scott? Her Plans

Kylie Jenner got some new ink in honor of her bf Travis Scott’s song ‘Butterfly’ on June 12. But what about the ‘T’ tattoo she got for Tyga less than one year earlier? Is she getting it removed? Find out, here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, definitely plays fast and loose with the tattoos! On New Year’s Eve 2016 she debuted a tiny black “T” on her ankle in honor of her longtime boyfriend Tyga, 27. Of course, they ended their relationship soon after, and she’s moved on with Travis Scott, 25. Though they’ve only been dating a couple of months, she unveiled yet another tattoo on Snapchat on June 12! This time, it’s a simply black butterfly, one that matches Travis’ and symbolizes his song “Butterfly.” Wow! See pics of Kylie and Travis, here.

So, now that she has a new ankle tattoo for her new man, is her old one getting lasered off soon? Don’t count on it. “She’s not planning on erasing her Tyga tattoo,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. However, she does want her tattoo artist Rafael Valdez “to cover it up with a new design at some point in the future.” So why would Kylie decide to tattoo her body permanently for someone that she hasn’t been with very long?

“Kylie is just crazy about Travis, and she says she could see herself with him forever,” said the source. That explains the tat! However, she’s still being careful with the rapper. “It’s still really early days, so only time will tell.” Time will tell, but that ankle tat isn’t going anywhere!

Here are her two tattoos for Travis and Tyga:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think that Kylie should cover her “T” tattoo with? Let us know!