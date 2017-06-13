Kylie Jenner Loves Her New Travis Scott ‘Butterfly’ Tattoo — Thinks It’s ’Tasteful & Beautiful’

Didn’t you hear? Kylie Jenner got a new tattoo and she’s totally loving it! Her new ink is an itty bitty tribute to her beau Travis Scott’s track ‘Butterfly’ and it’s super cute. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY she thinks her choice was totally ‘tasteful.’

Kylie Jenner, 19, revealed her new ankle tattoo to the world on Snapchat on June 12 and fans have been raving about it ever since! But it seems no one truly loves the tiny tat as much as its owner, who thinks the new ink — which is identical to her lover Travis Scott‘s, 25, new tattoo — is absolutely perfect. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY all the details about the latest work of art to grace the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s body! Click here to see pics of celeb couples’ tattoos.

“Kylie went to her usual guy, Rafael Valdez, to get her latest tattoo,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She really trusts Rafael and always loves his work. He previously did her Tyga tattoo, which is kinda ironic really. This time ’round, she and Travis got teeny tiny butterfly tattoos, just above the ankle, to commemorate Travis’ ‘Butterfly’ track. She loves the new tattoo, it’s small and very tasteful, and she thinks it looks beautiful.” We do too!

While we love Ky’s new tattoo, it is a bit strange that the artist who gave it to her was the same one who marked Kylie with her tiny black “T” in honor of her old beau Tyga, 27, just months before they broke up for good. But Kylizzle seems to be happy with her new art, and if she wants her old one gone that is her choice to make some day! But we do agree this one is so pretty.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s tattoo? Do you agree that it is “beautiful” and “tasteful”? Give us all your thoughts below!