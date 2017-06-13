Kylie Jenner Shows Off Biggest Lips In Months: Did She Get More Injections?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kylie Jenner with a SUPER plump pout, but her lips looked the biggest they have in months on Snapchat June 12. Could she be upping her lip injection game again!?

Kylie Jenner, 19, took to Snapchat on June 12 to share a series of selfies and videos, and we couldn’t help but notice that her lips looked much plumper than they have recently. The teenager was wearing quite a bit of lipstick in her snaps, and her pout was reminiscent of what she used to rock in 2014/2015! At that time, there was major speculation about whether or not she’d had work done on her lips, and finally, on a May 2015 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she confirmed she had fillers. More recently, though, she seems to have let up on the lip obsession….until now.

However, considering Kylie was promoting her new lip kit and summer makeup line in the Snapchats, this appears to just be another instance of major overlining with one of the new colors. Kylie has always used lip liner to accentuate her pout, and some days, she does so more than others. Her lips are obviously still MUCH bigger than they were before she started getting the fillers three years ago, so it’s likely she still injects her lips every few months, but in this case, her lips probably just appear to be so big because of extra makeup. In separate Snaps from earlier in the day, she was wearing a much lighter lip color, and her pout didn’t look nearly as large. It’s just the look she was feeling, you guys!

Kylie has been open about how self-conscious she is about her lips, which is why she started getting fillers in the first place. “It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” she said on the KUWTK episode. Do you, girl!

