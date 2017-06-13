Did Kylie Jenner Make Her Lips Look ‘Abnormal’ With Too Much Filler? Plastic Surgeons Speak

Kylie Jenner’s lips are once again a topic of discussion as it appears that she has a much bigger pout than usual — and that’s saying something for her! Two plastic surgeons spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how Ky may have gotten so much filler this time that she looks ‘abnormal’!

We know Kylie Jenner, 19, has had lip injections, but at this point we have no idea how many times. The young star confirmed she has had filler done before and fans now suspect she has done it again. Two plastic surgeons spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about whether or not they think Ky has received more injections and if they are making her look a little strange. Click here to see pics of the Kardashian/Jenner lip wars.

Philadelphia-based plastic surgeon Dr. Kirk Brandow said that, based on pics of Ky from February and June, respectively, he believes her “lips [now] look even bigger, but they are following the natural contours of her lips, and I also think she is using a lip liner to accentuate the upper lip and create a nicer shape, than would be seen in nature.” “They definitely appear to be larger than in previous photos,” Dr. Matthew Schulman, a NYC board certified plastic surgeon, said. “The upper lip is fuller and the lower lip has a classic ‘pillow’ look that can be created with a specific injection technique.”

“I believe she has had a small amount of augmentation between these two pictures, however in my opinion she hasn’t had too much filler, and supports the new make-up line, which she is promoting,” Dr. Brandow said. Dr. Schulman noted that the significant change in Kylie’s lips’ size could also be attributed to make-up and swelling. “It may be a little of both,” he said. “I have no doubt that her lips are fuller. However, there is also probably lip liner that is ‘overdrawn’ making her lips look even larger.”

Dr. Brandow thinks that increased size in the lip kit mogul’s pout is starting to become unattractive. “Unfortunately the large lips which she has give her an abnormal look, ruining the balance of her face — where the lips should accentuate her looks, not be the main feature on her face,” he said. “When one looks at her, all you see is lips, similar to someone who has had breast implants which are much too large and when you look at the person, all you see is big boobs. She has had her breasts enhanced, and now her lips, which give her more of a fake, cosmetic surgery look, which I think is taking away from the natural girl next door, high fashion model look, and is putting her in the housewives of Beverly Hills of opulence, without regard for true, natural beauty which is what most of us aspire to have.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kyle’s famous pout? Do you think she had more lip injections? Give us all your thoughts below!