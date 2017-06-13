Kylie Jenner, 19, Raked In $41 Million In Past Year — How She Compares To Beyonce & More

Go Kylie! The ‘KUWTK’ star and lip gloss mogul came in at #59 on the ‘Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list, raking in a cool $41 million over the past year! How did she compare to other wealthy stars?

Bow down to Kylie Jenner. The 19-year-old is one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world, and the youngest star to grace the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list. It’s a major accomplishment considering her age, and the fact that only one of her sisters — Kim Kardashian, 36 — also made the list. She was also only one of 16 women on the list this year. Kylie earned a whopping $41 million over the past 12 months, coming in at #59 on the list.

It’s due to the fact that she’s both a reality star, appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her upcoming show, Life of Kylie, and is a savvy entrepreneur. Kylie is, of course, the head of Kylie Cosmetics, known for its matte lip kits and makeup palettes. She also runs the online store The Kylie Shop, and has a fashion line with sister Kendall Jenner, 21, at PacSun, called Kendall + Kylie. So yeah, she’s drowning in cash. At #59, she’s insanely wealthy, but that means a lot of our favorite stars ranked higher. Their cash flow is insane!

Diddy, 47, came in at #1 on Forbes Celebrity 100, earning $130 million for producing the Bad Boy Reunion Tour in 2016, as well as selling one-third of his absurdly popular Sean John clothing line. He collected $70 million for that business move itself. Beyonce, 35, ranked #2 at $105 million! That’s thanks to her Formation World Tour and the massive sales of her iconic album Lemonade. J.K. Rowling, 51, came in at #3 with $95 million due to the success of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, as well as for writing the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

wow woke up the youngest entry on the @Forbes 100 list .. 🙏 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 12, 2017

Drake, 30, was #4 with $94 million. He released his album Views, and snagged endorsement deals with Apple, Sprite, and Nike, too! Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, is #5 on the list with $93 million. He’s also the highest ranking athlete on the list. Amazing! It may be surprising to know that The Weeknd, 27, is #6. He earned a staggering $92 million, up from $55 million in 2016.

