Kylie Jenner Debuts New Butterfly Tattoo & It’s Totally For BF Travis Scott — See Pic

Kylie Jenner is sporting some new ink, and we’re totally convinced it’s an ode to her man, Travis Scott. The reality star debuted the tiny butterfly on the back of her leg June 12, and you can check it out here!

Ever since Travis Scott, 25, released his new song “Butterfly Effect” in May, he and girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 19, have been referring to one another as ‘butterfly,’ and it appears Kylie gave that nickname a permanent place on her body recently! The teenager took to Snapchat on June 12 to show off a small butterfly drawn on the back of her leg, just above her ankle. It’s unclear if this is a real tattoo or if it was just drawn on with marker, but either way, it’s clearly a tribute to her boyfriend. In May, Travis took to Instagram to share a photo of Kylie exiting a private plane with the caption “Butterfly Effect,” which got fans speculating that the song is about her.

Things have been heating up between Kylie and Travis ever since they first got together in April, less than a month after Kylie split from her longtime, on/off love, Tyga, 27. The new couple was first spotted together at Coachella, and although they’ve tried to keep things low-key, they haven’t been able to avoid paparazzi on some occasions. Most recently, the two were photographed hanging out in Miami together, where they went on multiple dates and were seen packing on the PDA.

“They are both madly in love,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Have they talked about marriage? Yes. Is it a possibility in the future? Absolutely.” Travis has even already gotten approval from Kylie’s famous family — he was photographed hanging out with her sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, just last week. Sorry, Tyga…

