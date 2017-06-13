Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell: Clone Couple Alert In Matching Leather Jackets

Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell have officially become a clone couple & we love it. The happy couple was spotted arriving in Paris while holding hands in matching leather jackets. What do you think of the matching couple?

There’s nothing we love more than a good old celebrity clone couple and the latest lovebirds to join the ranks are Kristen Stewart, 27, and Stella Maxwell, 27. The pair arrived at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on June 13th in coordinating outfits and we are obsessed. They both opted to wear black leather jackets and were spotted holding hands and attached at the hip. We love their matching looks — do you guys?

KStew opted to wear a pair of high-waisted, light-wash mom jeans with a vintage cropped band tee and black leather loafers. She topped her entire look off with a black leather moto jacket, brown sunnies, and a black beanie. Stella went with something very similar when she donned a pair of baggy oversized black sweatpants with a tight black bodysuit tucked in. She matched Kristen’s jacket, and opted to wear her own black leather cropped jacket with white buttons down the front. She topped her look off with black sunnies and black combat boots.

We’re obsessed with this couple for so many reasons, but the fact that they’re now coordinating outfits and have become a clone couple, is absolutely incredible. They’re the perfect pair to be a clone couple because their styles are so similar and they both love edgy, grungy looks. So even when they’re not trying to match, they just sort of do, and we love it.

What do you guys think of the clone couple? Do you love that KStew & Stella wore matching outfits?