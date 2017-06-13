Kourtney Kardashian’s high-cut bikini is bringing us back to the 80s and 90s — and she totally proves that you don’t need to be as tall as a model to pull off this sexy swimsuit trend! Not convinced? Check out these fool-proof tips for pulling off the bathing suit trend before you hit the beach.



The high-cut bikini continues beach domination, with hot mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, joining the ranks of stars who love suiting up in swimwear cut up to the hip — and she did just that in Miami on June 12, where she flaunted her frame in the silhouette that further elongated her petite figure. Kourt looked amazing in her black bikini and you can totally pull off the high-waisted silhouette with ease — just read these tips before you hit the beach!

Think the sexy silhouette is strictly reserved for models with endless legs, like Bella Hadid? Guess again! The high-cut style actually elongates the frame, making it a great choice for most figures — even for petite gals like Kourtney! Since the styles come in varying levels of modesty, you can find a fit that you’re already comfortable with and go from there.

If you love the idea of a high-cut bikini but can’t get on board with Kourt’s high-waisted silhouette, select a style that starts at the hip and then falls below the navel, creating a v-shape, à la Bella Hadid — that will only serve to enhance your curves! That shape is also great for a gal who wants to fake more of a waist or for a gal with an hour-glass figure.

Since the swimsuit is cut higher, the focus will definitely be on your bikini line, so try it on before you wear it for the first time to ensure you’re groomed and ready to go — and always remember: high-cut is not synonymous with high-waisted. If you don’t usually wear high-waisted bottoms you probably won’t like them now.

Our biggest piece of advice? Since this is a relatively new trend, your best bet is to order a few different styles and try them on at home. The lighting in the dressing room coupled with crowded stores can only add to your anxiety as you’re searching for the perfect swimsuit. Most sites offer free returns so you can try on your new suit without stressing — and if it doesn’t fit, simply send it back. Pay close attention to the measurements on size charts and read other shopper’s reviews. You’re better off ordering a style that’s true to size so it doesn’t cut into your sides.