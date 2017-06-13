Kim Kardashian West Dropping Own Beauty Line — Competing With Kylie Jenner?

The day has finally come! Kim Kardashian West is coming out with her own beauty line, she revealed on her Instagram on June 13. Click below to see what we know.

What we know is…not much, unfortunately. Sneaky Kim Kardashian posted three Instagram videos revealing the drop date, 6.21.17, and a website, KKWBeauty.com. If you go to the website, you can enter your email to sign up. Of course, we did! We got an email confirming our subscription with the message: “YOU ARE NOW CONFIRMED. WELCOME TO KKW BEAUTY. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES AND SPECIAL OFFERS.” On the new @KKWBeauty Instagram, it says we can SHOP on June 21! Start the countdown clock!

All of the branding is very Kim — the entire website is comprised of two “nude” tones that look just like the creme liquid lipsticks she created in collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner. Her cosmetics empire is HUGE, and I’m sure Kim was inspired by her success! Kim is definitely known for her signature beauty look of contoured skin, long lashes, and nude lips. We can’t WAIT to see what products she releases first. In addition to her collab with Kylie, Kim also has a nude lipstick with Charlotte Tilbury called Kim K.W. It’s a — surprise — nude pink.

Kim was also a muse for makeup artist Pat McGrath and her line of products earlier this year. Kim obviously has a passion for beauty!

HollywoodLifers, will you buy Kim Kardashian’s beauty line?