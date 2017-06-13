Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘Ready For Baby Making’ After NBA Finals Loss?

Tristan Thompson must have been devastated after he lost the NBA Championship on June 12, but it seems he may have a bigger dream to fulfill now — having babies with Khloe Kardashian! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what couple’s plans are now.

Tristan Thompson, 26, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, have been showing off just how in love they are for months now, so it’s no wonder all they want to talk about is their future! On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Tristan and Khloe’s family planning goals came up and it was then that we learned Tristan wants five or six kids with Khloe. Holy cow! But has their baby making talk come to a screeching hault now that Tristan is dealing with the Cleveland Cavaliers epic loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on June 12? An insider close to Khloe has filled HollywoodLife.com in EXCLUSIVELY on the rest of their plans!

“Tristan can’t believe how lucky he is to have Khloe at his side, she’s been absolutely amazing these past few months,” the source said. “She understood that Tristan needed to focus fully on his game, and she totally let him, without any b**ching or moaning. She’s his biggest cheerleader, and even though the Cavs lost, Khloe says she couldn’t be prouder of Tristan and how he played. He was super down after the defeat, but Khloe has been there every step, cheering him up and keeping him positive.” Click here to see pics of the NBA Finals.

“Now that they have a decent amount of time off, they plan to hang out with each other as much as possible,” the insider continued. “Khloe recently came off of birth control, so don’t be surprised if there’s some baby making going on. Tristan has said he would like five or six kids with Khloe, so she really has her work cut out for her!”

