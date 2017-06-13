Khloe Kardashian: Latest Celeb To Get A Sexy Lob — Hair Inspo For Summer

The lob is the cut of the summer! It seems like everyone is rocking a long bob these days, and Khloe Kardashian is the latest celeb to wear the look — and she wears it well! See tons of celebs with lob cuts below for summer hair inspiration!

Khloe Kardashian has ditched her long hair extensions for a cute summer cut! She posted some photos on Instagram on June 12, showing off her long bob, in gorgeous waves. Her hair was styled by Jen Atkin. Her makeup was peachy and glowing, thanks to makeup artist Hrush Achemyan. Khloe was wearing her own denim brand, Good American, and looked fabulous from head to toe! Her lob haircut is perfect for summer — it’s short, so it won’t be super hot and heavy on your neck, and it’s very trendy right now.

Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian have both recently rocked long bobs — Kim’s lob was very sleek, straight and defined. She wore it in a middle part for the Met Gala in May. Selena’s was slightly rounded under — a softer look. Khloe’s is flirty and fun. Styled in gorgeous, textured waves, she had TONS of body. Her dark roots highlighted her blonde ends, and really made her look like a goddess. To make sure your hair is healthy and shiny like Khloe’s, use the newest product from OUAI, Jen’s very own hair line. She just dropped the OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil. It locks in moisture for your strands and skin — so necessary in hot summer weather and after swimming in salt water or chlorine.

Khloe also shared that she loves Sugar Bear Hair Gummy Vitamins. The vegetarian gummies contain vitamins A, C and E, plus Vitamin B-12, Biotin, and Folic Acid. These ingredients promote hair growth and keep strands healthy and shiny. I LOVE gummy vitamins for beauty — OLLY has a ton of amazing options as well, like Flawless Complexion, Vibrant Skin and Restful Sleep. Beauty from the inside out! Check the gallery attached to see more stars with LOB haircuts and get some inspiration for a summer cut!

HollywoodLifers, would you try Khloe Kardashian’s lob for summer?