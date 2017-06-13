NBA Finals: Kevin Durant Wins MVP After Insane Game 5 Performance

Let’s sum up KD’s performance in Game 5? — He. Didn’t. Miss. And, he’s your official MVP of the 2017 NBA Finals! With 39 points, he led the Golden State Warriors to win their 5th NBA championship in franchise history! Get the exciting details about the post game!

When you have five straight 30-point games in the NBA Finals, then your name is Kevin Durant and you ARE 2017’s NBA Finals MVP. The performance that Kevin Durant, 28, put on at home in Game 5 was electrifying! And, rightfully so, he was crowned this year’s highest honor.

Durant’s incredible Game 5 performance [aka the game they would take the gold], left him with a career-high 39 points (14-of-20 shooting), seven rebounds and five assists.

“It feels good to see it come full circle,” Durant said before he celebrated with his loved ones. He and his mother, who couldn’t stop crying, had a sweet embrace on the court. She grabbed him by the face and told her how much she believed in him! When he took the podium to accept the Bill Russell NBA MVP Award.

Then, he moved on to talk about Steph Curry, 29, and the rest of his teammates. “They’re [his teammates] a great group of guys, great community, great arena, great fans,” he said. “I’m just so happy to be a part of it and I can’t wait to celebrate with my teammates in the locker room.”

The Golden State Warriors went 16 and 1 in the post season. Now they’ve earned their second title in three years, and their fifth in franchise history.

While the Dubs outperformed the Cavs in Game 5, Cleveland did given them a run for their money. There was no other matchup on the court like Durant and LeBron James, 28. Durant reflected on going head-to-head with James in his post-game interview. His complimentary and respectful response to the question, showed why he’s a class act. “He’s [James] the only person that I was looking at since 2012. He’s the one guy that can look at me eye to eye. I told him we tied up now, but we have to do this again. But, for tonight I’m going to enjoy this one.”

