Did Kenya Moore Get Married? New Pictures Allegedly Show Her Top Secret Nuptials

Did she take the plunge? Kenya Moore, 46, tied the knot in the Caribbean over the June 10 weekend according to a surprising new report with exclusive photos from TamaraTattles.com. The intimate pictures on Tamara’s blog show a smiling woman who looks just like Kenya wearing a white wedding dress and veil while standing on the island with a handsome mystery man, who is said to be her boyfriend of eight months. The two look blissful by the water and definitely resemble a couple in love ready to spend the rest of their lives together!

See super fun photos of Kenya and her RHOA cast mates here!“Kenya is married. I’ve noticed that Kenya has been on a lovely island posting romantic photos with her man for over a week,” Tamara stated. “I have known about the man Kenya has been dating for around eight months, and that it was becoming increasingly serious. I have known that she wanted to keep things private and that she would not be sharing the relationship on the show.” Tamara’s details seem to make sense since Kenya recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live! that she was dating again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has definitely had her share of relationship drama. Her former boyfriend, Matt Jordan, 29, made unappealing headlines earlier this year after having multiple arrests and allegedly vandalizing her home and in 2015, she was devastated to learn her then boyfriend, James Freeman, lied to her about being married. This poor girl has had her share of frogs. Here’s to hoping she’s finally found her prince!

