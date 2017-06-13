Plane Crash Survivor Kechi Gets Standing Ovation After Powerful Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’

This audition that ‘America’s Got Talent’ leaked will leave you with tears in your eyes. Kechi, a plane crash survivor, wows the judges with her incredible performance on the June 13 episode of ‘AGT’ and earns a standing ovation. This girl could win it all!

Kechi is a name you’re going to want to remember. The singer will hit the stage on the June 13 episode of America’s Got Talent to try and win season 12. She sings a beautiful rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” for the judges in this leaked audition. Both Howie Mandel, 61, and Simon Cowell, 57, give Kechi a standing ovation, along with the audience. Heidi Klum, 44, cries over Kechi’s inspiring performance. Ed’s songs aren’t the easiest to sing, but Kechi’s performance is stunning. Ed would be so proud!

Kechi has one heck of a story. She was in a plane crash when she was 16 years old back in Nigeria, where she’s from. Kechi was one of only two survivors of the 2005 Sosoliso Airlines crash. She was badly burned in the crash, but she’s not letting the crash stop her from living her life and pursuing her dreams. When asked what got her into singing, she said, “Lying in the hospital bed with bandages head to foot, not being able to move and do anything else, music was my escape and that’s why it means so much to me.”

This season of America’s Got Talent has been filled with inspiring performances. Singer Mandy Harvey, who is deaf, blew the judges away in an earlier audition with her performance of an original song she wrote. Mandy was rewarded with Simon’s golden buzzer! We can’t wait to see all the other auditions that come along this season!

