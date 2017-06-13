Kardashian/Jenner Lip Wars: Khloe Vs. Kylie Vs. Kim — Whose Are Biggest Now?

The Kardashian/Jenner girls are known for two things: their butts and their sexy lips! Khloe, Kylie and Kim’s kissers just seem to keep getting plumper. So, who’s winning the lip game these days? Look through our gallery and decide for yourself.

It’s a battle of the pouts! Kylie Jenner, 19, may be the lip kit maven, but her lips are paralleled by her stunning sisters. Khloe Kardashian’s lips seem to grow all the time, and Kim Kardashian has the OG juicy lips. Even her more classically beautiful sister Kendall Jenner seems to have plumped her pout here and there. So, whose kisser is biggest right now? You’ll have to click through the gallery above to decide!

Kylie admitted to lip fillers in 2016 when she turned 18. Since then, her plump pout combined with her stunning lip kits have made her lips some of the most iconic in the world. And they were looking even bigger as she showed off her new line on June 12! Damn, girl! She looks totally gorgeous no matter what size her lips are, but we definitely think her pout has become more famous than her sisters.

However, Khloe is close behind. Her luscious lips are large and in-charge, and look amazing with her blonde bob. She loves showing off her usually nude lipstick looks on Snapchat, and we live for it! And of course, Kimmy K is the queen of duck lips. She even made a whole book featuring all of her kissy faces called Selfish! So, when push comes to shove, which Kardashian/Jenner do you think is the supreme leader of the lips?

HollywoodLifers, which Kardashian kisser is your fave? Let us know!