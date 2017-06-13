Kailyn Lowry Hoping Chris Lopez Changes His Mind About Relationship After Baby Birth

Poor Kailyn Lowry. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is about to give birth to her third baby and the baby daddy (Chris Lopez) doesn’t want anything to do with her… or their child! However, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Kailyn hopes all that changes once the baby’s born.

“Things ended pretty badly with Chris [Lopez], so [he and Kailyn Lowry are] not even talking right now. He’s been a real ass to her, and has made it clear he doesn’t want anything to do with the baby. Kailyn’s hoping he will change his mind when the baby arrives — she doesn’t care about the financial side of things, as she’s more than capable of supporting her kids herself, but she would love for him to be part of his child’s life,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“However, right now Chris has blocked her, and she’s not able to text or call him at all — so he won’t even know when his baby’s born, aside from reading about it online. It’s a really sorry state of affairs, Kailyn’s a good person, she’s super sweet and kind, and she deserves to be treated so much better,” our source adds.

Not a lot is known about Chris at this time, but Kailyn confirmed he’s the father of her unborn baby just a few weeks ago, when she tweeted the news. And since then, fans have been clamoring to see a photo of Chris. But now that we know he and Kailyn haven’t been in contact, that’s probably why he hasn’t been pictured with her.

This will be Kailyn’s third baby. She has two other kids — Isaac and Lincoln — both of whom have different fathers.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU hoping Chris Lopez changes his mind about wanting to be in Kailyn’s life? Tell us how you feel below.