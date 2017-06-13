Jasmine Thompson Finds Wonderland On New Heartfelt EP — Exclusive Interview

English singer Jasmine Thompson is known for recording her own renditions of pop hits, but with her new EP ‘Wonderland,’ she proves that she’s not just a ‘cover girl.’ We caught up with her for an exclusive video interview!

“Wonderland was based on how I feel about growing up,” Jasmine Thompson, 16, tells us of her gorgeous new EP. “The word is what I’d use to describe the journey of my life. I have to somehow make it without knowing what my future’s going to be like, it’s completely unknown, so that’s what that sense of wonder is,” she adds. “But it’s beautiful because if you know everything, what’s the fun in it?”

“Everyone goes through something, and hopefully they’ll find songs they can relate to,” Jasmine continues. As for her latest single “Old Friends,” she explains that it’s about her loved ones back home. “It’s about missing the people I really care about in London, people I connect to. So it’s dedicated to those special people,” she says. Check out more of our interview below, and don’t forget to click through the gallery for pics!

What’s the meaning behind the music video for “Old Friends?”

I wanted to show the difference between past and present. It was very collaborative between me and the director.

How do you choose which songs to cover?

If I really care about the song, if I love the melody and the lyrics, and if I want to show my version of the song.

What do you want to cover next?

I don’t know! I love the new Harry Styles album, so I might do one of those songs.

Can we expect more videos?

Definitely! I’m actually going to try and work on a new one soon.

If budget were no issue, what would be your dream concept for a video?

I’d love to be able to fly or something like that! I love the idea of cool animations and colors popping, too. That would be fun.

If you weren’t doing this, what would you be doing?

I would probably be at school, to be honest! Maybe studying philosophy or history, or mythology. Something artistic.

You’re so young. It’s really cool that you found your passion so early. Is this what you’ve always wanted to do? How old were you when you got started?

It was a human instinct. I always felt passionate about music, and it made me feel good. I wanted to explore that, and the more I did, the more I fell in love with it.

What’s next?

I’m back to Europe to finish my headline tour, and then this summer I’ll be working on my next EP/album!

