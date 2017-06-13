Is Farrah Abraham Pregnant? BF Simon Saran Claims They’re Expecting 1st Child Together

When a photo of Farrah Abraham looking pregnant surfaced on Snapchat, HollywoodLife.com reached out to BF Simon Saran for an EXCLUSIVE comment. He claims they’re expecting their first child together, but it kinda’ sounds like he’s joking…

Always willing to spill on the beans on his highly-publicized relationship with Farrah Abraham, 26, boyfriend Simon Saran, 28, had no issue commenting on her potential pregnancy. Fans began speculating that the couple could be expecting their first child together after seeing a photo of the 16 And Pregnant star at a birthday party (see below). The story, which appeared on Simon’s Snapchat, shows a round-bellied Farrah celebrating in yoga pants and a crop top. “She just may be 26 and pregnant,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, obviously nodding to her reality TV days. Sense the sarcasm yet?

When pressed if Farrah was indeed pregnant, Simon simply replied, “Yes.” Then we asked if he was the father — just to push the envelope a little further. “I think we should go on the Maury Show and find out!” What a cheeky guy, huh? “Yes, I’m looking forward to being called Daddy,” he added. “Oh, and if I am the father, I would want my kid also to call me Daddy.” We’re laughing so hard we almost fell off our dinosaur. Thanks for that, Simon. YOU DA’ BEST. We’ll let you decide if he’s telling the truth on this one, especially because he keeps changing his tune.

Check this out — for Farrah’s birthday, Simon whisked her away to Jamaica for a romantic beach-side dinner. Fans thought he was going to propose that night but he quickly shot down those hopes. Some also noticed that the mother-of-one looked thicker in Simon’s Snapchat videos so they asked if she’s carrying a bun in the oven. “She’s not pregnant,” he responded. “I believe she had too much Dr. Pepper to drink for breakfast that left her looking bloated.” Sooo…is she or isn’t she?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Farrah is pregnant or is Simon messing around?