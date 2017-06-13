This Hairy Swimsuit Is Breaking The Internet: Would You Wear It?

Forget about your summer bod — it’s all about the dad bod this summer, and it’s all thanks to the hairy swimsuit by Beloved Shirts — but would you rock this bizarre bathing suit?

While most of us are quite diligent when it comes to our pre-breach grooming routine, there’s a whole new swimsuit that’s all about showing off a more, um, hair-raising approach to swimwear. Enter the hairy swimsuit, a one-piece bathing suit that creates the illusion of having a hairy male chest. Since the suit comes in a nude hue, from far away it gives the illusion that the chest printed on the suit is actually yours. If you’ve ever dreamed of having a dad bod, well, here ya go.

The “SEXY CHEST ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT,” by brand Beloved Shirts, is currently on sale for $44.95 from $59.95. The back of the suit is just as realistic as the front and includes patchy back hair, (in case you were concerned your backside wouldn’t match your front). If you’re into the look but don’t want to rock the bathing suit, the brand also offers hairy chest tees and jumpsuits on their site — and they were even featured on an episode of Shark Tank.

With thong bikinis having a major moment this summer, the swimwear trends are all about showing more skin than ever before — although I’m not sure this latest skin-bearing look will catch on. Ever since the hairy swimsuit made its debut, the Internet has been freaking out. “WHOOOO would NEED this!?!?” Wrote one Twitter user. “I want to delete this image from my brain,” said another.

Although it’s definitely one of the most talked-about silhouettes for summer, the suit has yet to sell out, which makes us think it might not catch on as quickly as, say, the RompHim, but what do you think of the hairy swimsuit? Would you try this trend?

Check it out and let us know if you would ever wear one.