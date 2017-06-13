Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Why She’s Having Mixed Emotions About His 41st Birthday

The big 4-1 is just days away for Blake Shelton, whose birthday is on June 18. His lady Gwen Stefani is happy to be celebrating with him, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she has some mixed emotions too. Here’s why.

Birthdays are always a blast! So why is Gwen Stefani, 47, sulking over her man Blake Shelton’s? He’s turning 41 on June 18, but she’s having some conflicting feelings about it. “Gwen is having some varied emotions this year when it comes to Blake’s birthday since it lands on Father’s Day,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. What’s so bad about Father’s Day? See pics of Gwen & Blake, here.

“Father’s Day reminds her of Gavin [Rossdale],” said the source, explaining that she still aches thinking about her kids’ dad. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t see a plus side, though. “It also reminds her of the family she is starting with Blake because he is now getting into the role of step dad even with them not being officially married.” We think it’s sweet that he’s stepping up to play dad for her sons!

“So as much as she wants to celebrate Blake’s birthday, she also has to think of Gavin that day and it’s a little weird and gets her to be a little emotional,” continued the insider. “But Blake is taking things as they come with humor. He’s putting her at ease saying that all they have to do is be together and he will be there for her regardless of what emotions she has on that day. He respects Gavin as the father of her kids and knows he will be in the picture forever so he is okay with Gwen’s feelings and will do his best to make her not worry about it as much.”

