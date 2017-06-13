‘Game Of Thrones’: Daenerys Rides Into Battle In Epic Season 7 BTS Video

‘Game of Thrones’ is going to be action-packed! A new behind-the-scenes look at the special effects being used in season 7 reveals that Daenerys is going to be using her dragons as she fights for the Iron Throne. This video will rock your socks off!

A lot goes in to making those Game of Thrones scenes so incredible. The special effects on the show are always top notch, and we’re getting a closer look at what’s going to happen in season 7. One clip in the behind-the-scenes video shows Emilia Clarke, 30, as Daenerys riding on a machine that will later be transformed into Drogon. She looks fierce and ready to take over the world, especially in that long-sleeved outfit she’s wearing for the colder weather in Westeros!

All three of Daenerys’ dragons — Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion — look ready to fight in what looks like a battle on the high seas. There’s a brief glimpse of Theon (Alfie Allen), who looks kind of terrified at what’s happening in front of him. The last time we saw Daenerys, she set sail for Westeros with a HUGE army and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), and Theon by her side supporting her. Her trio of dragons were also seen soaring above her armada. With a backing like this, can Daenerys be stopped?! Watch your back, Cersei (Lena Headey)!

Sam Conway, the visual effects supervisor on the show, calls the special effects “massive” and “an art form.” And don’t think everything’s just computer generated. “We handle gas, we handle water, we handle wind, we handle smoke, we handle pyrotechnics, we handle engineering, blood, snot, you know, everything,” he says in the video. “Everything you could possibly imagine is our trade.”

Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

