How To Get Smooth & Sleek Hair Despite Sweltering Temps — Expert Advice

Everyone wants straight, frizz-free hair for summer, and there are certain products that can give you a red carpet look, no matter how hot it is outside. Click below for expert tips.

Celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook did Claire Holt‘s hair for the Los Angeles, Calif. premiere of 47 Meters Down. She used Leonor Greyl products for the look. Her straight, sleek hair had a very slight bend and was so polished and effortless. But of course, you know a lot of effort is behind a look like this! Claire wore a red Monique Lhuillier dress and matching red lip for the red carpet. Sunnie said: “I created a look that juxtaposed with the dress. Maintaining a chic and sophisticated appearance whilst keeping it timeless.”

Here’s what Sunnie did. She shampooed the hair and then used the Leonor Greyl Crème de Soin a L’Amarante as a super hydrating conditioner. “Especially with Claire’s blonde hair I wanted to keep it as shiny and bright as possible,” she said. Although this conditioner gives amazing hydrating, there is no build up and feels weightless in the hair. For volume, Sunnie applied Leonor Greyl Condition Naturelle on the scalp. She even used some on the ends to protect from heat. She blew the hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and a Leonor Greyl Natural Boar Bristle Brush to create a sleek look.

She parted hair in the center and backcombed very slightly at the crown for volume. She tucked the front pieces behind Claire’s ears and secured with bobby pins at the nape of the neck. To tame any flyaways, she used a bit of Leonor Greyl’s Gel a l’hibiscus on the hair line. To finish, she used Leonor Grey’s Voluforme for hold. The end result? A shiny, sophisticated look — not too overdone but polished and pretty.

