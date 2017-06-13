Erin Andrews Desperately Trying For Kids Despite Cervical Cancer Battle: How She’s Being ‘Smart’

Erin Andrews isn’t about to let ANYTHING — even cervical cancer — stand in the way of her dream to have a family. Opening up about her scary run-in with cancer, the reporter dished that not only is she currently undergoing IVF, but she also froze her embryos. So basically, she’s prepared for anything!

Erin Andrews, 39, is one tough cookie! In the past year and a half alone, the sports reporter/Dancing With The Stars cohost, has gone through — and won — a terrifying stalking case in early 2016, was diagnosed with cervical cancer, had multiple surgeries this past fall, and is now planning her wedding to NHL broadcaster and former player Jarret Stoll, 34, WHILE undergoing intense IVF treatments in hopes of starting a family. Whew — this superwoman does not slow down! But according to her, she wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I want to continue doing more, but it’s going to be shaped toward how I want to have this family and how I do want to have kids,” Erin told Health magazine as the cover star of their July/August issue. “I think it’s possible that I’ll be able to have a kid and be able to do this for a living. We’re just gonna have to figure out how.” Turns out, the blonde beauty has already started that family planning process — starting with taking control of her fertility. And while many women would get discouraged after receiving a cervical cancer diagnosis, Erin successfully handled her surgical treatment with grace and positivity, and now, she’s more prepared than ever when it comes to trying to have a baby.

“I had actually frozen my eggs before [my cancer diagnosis] a couple of years back, just because it was all the rage. But it definitely took a serious turn for us,” Erin revealed. “I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re gonna have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back. One thing I love my future husband for is that our oncologist said the smart thing to do would be to have some insurance waiting — so we have frozen embryos because we’ve taken the steps. If we need ’em, we need ’em; and if we don’t, we don’t. We just wanna be smart.” Thankfully, Erin’s doctors told her she was in the clear cancer-wise after multiple surgeries last year, which means she’s now doing in vitro fertilization treatments in hopes of getting pregnant.

“We have so many friends who have done [IVF]. And instead of being embarrassed about it, look at how incredible it is that we had an oncologist say to us, ‘There is an option,’ in case it comes back,” Erin said. “I’m really lucky, because I’ve had all [Jarret’s] support through it. We don’t know what the future entails. We actually had to push this photo shoot because I was in the middle of [the IVF cycle]. I’m doing all these [IVF] shots and in these bathing suits, and I was like, ‘Yay, look at my pin marks!'”

And so far, IVF has been anything but glamorous for the reporter. “I’d like to say I get used to it, but I’m in the bathroom, playing Walt Disney World Pandora to have something light on,” she said. One time, Erin even “stuck” herself “really hard” and “nailed a blood vessel.” “I started screaming!” Erin shared. “My man was in the other room watching Seinfeld, and I said, ‘Dammit.’ He’s like, ‘I love you!’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, you better!’ We went from football to everything that happened to freezing embryos — mixing hormones and wedding planning.” Aw, looks like it really is true love! We wish Jarret and Erin all the best in the future as they plan for their family.

