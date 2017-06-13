Have Elle Macpherson & Billionaire Husband Split?: New Report Says Marriage Is ‘Over’

Famous Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson and her billionaire husband, Jeffrey Soffer, are calling it quits, according to a new report. The former couple was just weeks away from celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary!

Say it ain’t so! A divorce is in the works for Elle Macpherson, 53, and Jeffrey Soffer, 46, according to Page Six. A source close to the couple told the outlet that Elle and Jeff are “definitely over.” The supermodel has left the house she shared with Jeffrey in Miami with her kids and is looking for a new house in the area. “He has been linked to some other women, but insists they are just friends,” the source also said. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

Elle and her Miami-based billionaire real estate developer ex were married in July 2013 after getting engaged in March 2013. They celebrated their union with a “day wedding” in front of a small group of family and friends as the lavish Laucala Resort in Fiji. Elle and Jeff dated for two years before breaking up in March 2012. They got back together after Jeff was injured in a scary helicopter crash in the Bahamas in 2012.

She has two sons — Arpad and Aurelius — with ex-fiance Arpad Busson, 54. Jeffrey has three children of his own, and Elle gushed back in 2016 about how they help raise their children together. “We have a deep respect for each other’s profound commitment to parenting, so we would both probably say that the children come first,” Elle told The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar.

The gorgeous model, who earned the nickname “The Body” very early on her career because of her fabulous figure, was previously married to photographer Gilles Bensimon, 73. The two married in 1986 and split in 1989. She also dated Billy Joel. He admitted in his biography, Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography, that he dated Elle and now-ex Christie Brinkley, 63, at the same time. Jeffrey has been linked to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, in the past.

