The 5-Minute Beach-To-Bar Hairstyle Explained By Kerry Washington & Zendaya’s Stylist

Now that it’s officially summer, it’s time to prepare your hair for the heat. Larry Sims, celeb hairstylist, explained the perfect 5-minute beach to bar hairstyle you need to try ASAP & you can get the exact how-to right here!

With summer in full swing, we caught up with top celebrity hairstylist, Larry Sims, who also stars in a new Bravo show, Invite Only Cabo, to talk about his go-to summer hairstyle. Larry’s celeb client roster is absolutely insane and he works with Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Victoria Beckham and more. Larry explained that the easiest and best hairstyle to try out this summer if you’re heading straight from the beach to the bar is a top knot and Zendaya just showed hers off!

Larry shared with us a quick little tip in terms of product to use when you’re headed to the beach, “Make sure you pack in your bag, Schwarzkopf Gliss™ Oil Nutritive Split-End Serum. It’s going to protect your hair from the UV rays & when it dries, it’s going to give you a gorgeous, beachy finish.” Larry suggests using Gliss products for hair repair, “they’re really good to be used for hair treatments & maintaining your hair & treating it after you use a lot of heat on it.” Also, if you’re heading out after the beach, Larry said, “Just throw your hair up in a top knot and have a great time, have a shot of tequila, you can dance all night, you can sweat in that hair, and the messier the better.” How hilarious is he?

As for what products Larry likes to use when styling hair and what he suggests — drugstore products! “I’ve never been a believer that the more expensive the product, the better it is. The cheaper products are sometimes better. My clients also, as rich as they are, they don’t spend a lot of money on products – it’s not necessary. I definitely incorporate things that are accessible to everyday people. The narrative is, you can get these great celebrity, expensive looking red carpet looks with spending a fraction of the cost on the products that you use.” One of his fave products, “Got2b Glued hairspray – there’s just nothing like it. it’s used for really high, crazy hairstyles — it’s multi-useful.”

What do you guys think of Larry’s 5-minute hairstyle? Will you try it?