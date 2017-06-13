Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson Welcome Baby #2 — A Precious Little Boy

He’s here! Paulina Gretzky & professional golfer Dustin Johnson are officially two-time parents, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be about welcoming their 2nd son. Get all the exciting details about the newborn here — and see his adorable 1st pic!

Congrats! Paulina Gretzky, 28, has given birth to a sweet baby boy, according to ESP writer Ian O’Connor! The model and her fiancé, Dustin Johnson, 32, are now the proud parents of not one little boy, but TWO. The cute couple already share son Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 2, and now little Tatum is a big brother — SO cute! The model and pro golfer welcomed their newborn son into the world on June 12, and we could not be happier for their newly-expanded family.

Ian, with consent from the new parents, posted a super sweet pic of baby Johnson via Twitter, on June 12, and he is absolutely precious! “Meet the beautiful baby boy of Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson. Name to come,” Ian wrote alongside a pic of the sleepy newborn.

Paulina announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Feb. 18 with a simple yet sweet pic of herself sitting cross-legged on a bed near her and Dustin’s family dog. In the snapshot, Paulina wears a tight nude off-the-shoulder sweater and gently rubbed her baby bump while holding up an ultrasound photo. “Coming soon…❤️👼🏼,” she captioned the image.

Meet the beautiful baby boy of Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson. Name to come. pic.twitter.com/O8nnGl9TAD — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 13, 2017

Paulina, who’s the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Dustin have been together for three and a half years, and it’s clear from social media that they love being parents. “Family..where life begins and love never ends,” she captioned a December photo of herself playing outside with Dustin and Tatum. Congrats again on the new addition, Dustin and Pauline!

