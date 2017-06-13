Diplo Disses Katy Perry & Her Sex Claims: ‘I Don’t Even Remember’ Sleeping With Her

Katy who? Diplo ruffled feathers and threw more than just a little shade at Katy Perry when he shockingly dissed her negative sex claims by saying he had no memory of ever sleeping with the songstress.

Diplo, 38, is striking back hard against Katy Perry, 32, after she called him the worst sex partner out of three exes in a recent interview with comedian James Corden, 38! Vice’s music channel, Thump, shared the news on Twitter and Diplo posted his own response by saying, “I don’t even remember having sex.” Ouch! He also shared an amusing photo of himself climbing a pole with the words “I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics.” See Diplo in action with pics of his DJ skills here!

Katy’s interview appeared on her YouTube live stream, Witness World Wide, and in a truth or dare type game, James asked her to rank three ex-boyfriends and how good they were in bed from worst to best. While Diplo came in third, actor Orlando Bloom, 40, won the silver and singer John Mayer, 39, came out on top. The American DJ dated the “Firework” singer for several months in 2014, but they kept their relationship very private due to Katy’s fear of a media storm erupting like it did during her relationships with ex-husband Russell Brand, 42, and John. With Katy’s recent gutsy sexual admission and Diplo’s harsh response, we can’t imagine that it ended nicely for these two.

Despite the criticism in the bedroom department, Diplo’s had his fair share of luck with dating. In addition to Katy, he’s been romantically linked to many gorgeous Hollywood starlets including actress Kate Hudson, 38, and British rapper M.I.A., 41. We hope he can at least recollect his time with them! The talented producer also has two sons with ex Kathryn Lockhart and showed his doting dad personality when he took both children to the Grammys earlier in the year.

