Did Khloe Kardashian Steal Ideas From A Designer? — See Her Scathing Response

Don’t mess with Khloe Kardashian! The ‘Good American’ designer has been accused by Destiney Bleu of stealing designs, and on June 13 she clapped back with a savage legal letter.

Ouch! Khloe Kardashian, 32, absolutely roasted the designer that accused her of stealing ideas in a new legal letter released on June 13. Her lawyer, Marty Singer, had some pretty harsh words for Destiney Bleu, who has designed for other stars like Beyonce. Destiney insists that Khloe stole her design for a bedazzled cat suit. Even worse, she says Khloe “bullied” her into not talking about it. Well, brace yourself, because Khloe didn’t take that lying down. Click through the gallery above to read all of the docs.

“In order for your client Destiney Bleu to get her ’15 minutes of fame,’ you and your client outrageously defamed Good American and Ms. Kardashian by falsely stating that my client stole or copied your client’s bodysuit design.” Yikes! The letter also accuses Destiney of “unrelenting commercial exploitation or Ms. Kardashian’s name and photograph.” It goes on to show comparison pictures and insist that Khloe didn’t steal anything. As a matter of fact, it says “similar sheer, crystal embellished catsuits and bodysuits by other designers have been worn by countless celebrities over the past 40 years. Therefore, it is laughable for your client to claim that anyone has copied her designs when her designs are so obviously copied from other designers.” OUCH!

The letter also includes several images of outfits Khloe has worn to prove that she’s been rocking crystal bodysuits since before she had ever heard of Destiney. “My clients have sterling reputations for their integrity and professionalism, and they do not take lightly the false and defamatory aspersions your client has cast on their hard-earned reputations,” writes Marty. Basically, they argue that Destiney is only causing a ruckus to bump sales for her own clothing company, while hurting the Kardashians.

