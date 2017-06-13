Derek Hough On Why ‘Blockbuster’ New Show ‘World Of Dance’ Stands Out From Others

There is a ton of TV right now — but ‘World of Dance’ isn’t just another show. Judge Derek Hough revealed to HollywoodLife.com in a new interview that the NBC competition show is more exciting — and completely different than anything else.

“The show is fast moving, incredible dancing, shot beautifully, very artistic, and it’s very cinematic. It just feels like a blockbuster. It’s great, it’s really great,” Derek Hough, 32, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively in an interview on our podcast. “It just gets better and better and better. It’s the world of dance. Dancers from all over the world, all different styles, and you know, for our first season I’m very excited about it because it’s just wonderful to watch. We have everything. We have flamenco, all sorts of different stuff. What’s great actually is people are already starting to reach out to me and be like ‘Hey, I want to try out for season two’ — friends that I have in Italy, and the UK, and all over the world.” You can listen to our whole interview on iTunes here!

That makes sense — the prize is a whopping $1 million, and with fellow judges Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez join Derek to make the show like nothing else on TV — but he is aware of the comparisons. “People ask me what the difference is between Dancing with the Stars and World of Dance, and for me, they’re completely different,” he explained. “Dancing with the Stars, it’s a Pro-Am competition. You’re a professional working with somebody who is not a dancer, and this is a professional competition and it’s for a huge huge prize. So, it’s exciting. It’s really exciting. I’m a huge fan of dance. I’m a huge advocate for it.”

Derek’s not just a fan of dance though, he really believes in its power. “Dancing forces you into the moment; it forces you to be present,” he explained. “You’re not thinking about tomorrow or yesterday. You’re in the moment, you’re in the music; there’s all these self-help books about being in the now… that’s how I feel when I’m dancing.”

World of Dance airs every Tuesday night at 10PM ET on NBC.