Demi Moore Reveals She’s Missing 2 Front Teeth — See The Freaky Pic

Wait, what? Demi Moore just admitted that she’s missing not one, but TWO of her front teeth during a late night interview. There’s even a picture to prove it!

Demi Moore, 54, has a secret: she’s missing two of her front teeth. Well, it used to be a secret before she sat down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 12, and shared the information with the world. “I sheared off my front teeth,” Demi said. “I would love to say I was like, skateboarding or something really kind of like, cool, but I think it’s really something that’s important to share because I think it’s, literally, probably after heart disease one of the biggest killers in America which is stress.” How crazy is that, HollywoodLifers?

So, how did Demi have all of her teeth in place for her interview with Jimmy? Easy, she put them in! “But in an effort to get ready for you I wanted to make sure that my teeth were in,” she explained, which led the audience to laughter. The best part? She brought along a picture to show everyone! In the picture she’s only missing one tooth, but it’s still bizarre to see. Demi added that her three daughters love seeing her without her teeth. “They think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human,” Demi shared. We agree, and even more so we applaud her for sharing her story!

Demi is known for being one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous actresses, so it’s pretty cool to see that she isn’t as perfect as she looks. Like her kids say, she’s human just like us!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU surprised to see that Demi is missing a tooth? Comment below, let us know!