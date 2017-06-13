‘BIP’ Star DeMario Jackson Says He’s ‘Great’ After Corinne Sex Scandal: ‘My Side Is Coming’

DeMario Jackson has been totally silent as reports swirl that he took advantage of Corinne Olympios when she was black-out drunk on the set of ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ On June 13, cameras finally caught up to the star, and he says he’s doing ‘great.’

It sounds like DeMario Jackson, 30, is preparing for battle! The former Bachelorette star and would-be Bachelor in Paradise star was caught by DailyMail reporters on June 13, just two days after the show’s production was suspended. DeMario is accused of sexually assaulting co-star Corinne Olympios, 24, when she was too drunk to content to sex, but he makes it sound like that’s not the truth. “My side will be coming,” he insisted. “Soon, soon I promise.” CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

Though DeMario says he’s “hiding out at his dad’s house,” he seems to be in good spirits. He’s all smiles heading back from the gym, when he reveals that he’s doing “great.” At this point he says he’s leaning on “family, friends and Kanye West… his music.” He will need more than friends and music if the shocking reports of misconduct are true! But for now, he’s just hanging out with his dog.

“That’s my baby in there,” he said of the barking pooch in the house. “Nina, she can hear you. It’s okay Nina,” he shouted. Despite being shocked that reporters “caught him,” he was grateful to be approached. “Thank you so much for the love, I really appreciate it,” he said before heading inside. It sounds like he has a story to tell as well, and we can’t wait to hear it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of what DeMario said? Let us know!