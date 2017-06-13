Corinne Olympios: Shocking Oral Sex Allegations — Was She Too Drunk To Consent?

Corinne Olympios was allegedly too drunk to consent to sexual activity with DeMario Jackson on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, according to new reports. Serious allegations detail that Corinne was ‘stumbling and slurring’ after the alleged pool hookup.

Witnesses at the Mexican resort where Bachelor in Paradise was filming told TMZ that Corinne Olympios, 24, was allegedly “on a whole other level” of drunk two hours after allegedly engaging in oral sex with costar DeMario Jackson, 30, in the pool on June 4. The witnesses allege that Corinne was “stumbling drunk, eyes closed, slurring badly and wearing her clothes inside out.” If Corinne was that drunk, then she may not have been able to consent to sex. It matches up to what Corinne herself said, that she was allegedly so drunk that she allegedly had no recollection of what happened that night. However, other people who allegedly saw footage of the pool encounter told TMZ that they believed Corinne seemed lucid at the time. DeMario spoke out about the situation and claimed that both he and Corinne had a consensual sexual experience in the pool, and that they did not have intercourse.

A Bachelor in Paradise crew member spoke to Daily Mail, and dropped some serious accusations. They alleged that Corinne went “limp” and reportedly “lost control of her body” while in the pool with DeMario. “Corrine and Demario found out when they arrived in Mexico that the storyline would involve the two of them hooking up so they decided to hang out and get better acquainted over drinks,” a Bachelor in Paradise source told Daily Mail. “Soon they decided to go swimming and when they climbed into the Jacuzzi, they were both loaded. Corrine proceeded to remove her bathing suit and things got increasingly sexual.

“There was hugging and kissing and touching, but before long, she seemed to go limp and was sliding under water. DeMario kept trying to hold her up and at the same time he appeared to be having intercourse with her,” the source continued. “After he finished – which only lasted a few seconds – he lifted her out of the water and laid her on the cement, where he proceeded to have oral sex with her. She appeared to be unconscious. At that point some of the crew came out and carried her off to her room. She was limp and seemed unable to walk on her own.”

The crew member said that they, and allegedly other people on set, were “seriously disturbed” that nobody called a doctor or emergency services when they saw how allegedly drunk Corinne was that night. After the incident, Corinne and DeMario have reportedly kept in touch, and are allegedly on good terms. ABC has opened an investigation into these allegations, and the production of Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Corinne and DeMario for comment.

