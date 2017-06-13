Colin Jost ‘Feels Like He’s Hit The Lottery’ Dating Scarlett Johansson — Scared ‘To Mess It Up’

Colin Jost is head over heals in love with Scarlett Johansson and a source close to the ‘SNL’ funnyman gave HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE details on how he feels about his new romance with the lovable actress.

The wins keep piling up for Colin Jost, 34, who was spotted in the Big Apple with his new bae Scarlett Johansson, 32 on June 12 at East Pole Manhattan. “Colin can’t believe his good fortune,” says the source. “He knows that being on SNL gets him through doors and access to people he normally wouldn’t have any chance to be around and he knows that this is the case with Scarlett.” Everything is looking bright for this hot couple as Colin is now rubbing elbows with the big dogs in Hollywood.

“She is also super down to earth and cool and really funny and gets his sense of humor. It’s almost as if Colin has met his perfect girl and he is just trying to not mess it up,” the source said. As Colin treads lightly in his newfound romance, Scarlett seems to be moving with a new wave of confidence since she was spotted with Colin. This, of course, comes after she hosted Saturday Night Live back on May 20, when they were seen making out.

The source pressed on saying, “He feels he has hit the lottery and loves that he is meeting her now when he has time away from the show to give the attention needed to start a relationship. Colin is very happy and is really all in on making this relationship work.” This relationship has the potential to be something amazing and we can’t wait to see where the wind blows for these two lovebirds.

