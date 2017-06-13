Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost PDA On New Date Night In NYC — Romantic Details

Love is in the air! Scarlett Johansson was spotted getting cozy with her rumored new guy, Colin Jost, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details about their date night!

Scarlett Johansson, 32, seems to be enjoying her time with Colin Jost, 34. The Rough Night actress took a break from promoting her new film to spend some quality time with Colin, hitting up East Pole Restaurant in New York City on Saturday, June 10, as Page Six originally reported. Now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE new details about Scarlett and Colin’s cozy evening together in the Big Apple, and all signs point to hot new couple. “They were really chill and super nice,” an eyewitness at the restaurant tells HollywoodLife.com. “They were seen holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy.” Aw!

As for what Scarlett and Colin ate? The actress enjoyed a “couple” East Pole Manhattan cocktails while Colin stuck to the Mexican Standoff. Scarlett “raved about the duck fat chips and cavatelli pasta”, while Colin enjoyed a pan seared red snapper. Not only are we happy to hear that Scarlett and Colin could possibly be dating on the low, but we’re very impressed with their good taste. Is it just us or do those drinks and entrees sound amazing? Seriously, ScarJo, can we tag along next time? Just kidding, we wouldn’t want to harsh the romantic vibe with Colin.

This isn’t the first time Scarlett and Colin have been spotted out and about. On May 20, after Scarlett hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, it was reported that she and Colin were seen making out during the show’s after party. Talk about hitting it off!

