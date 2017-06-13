Chris Harrison Reveals Future Of ‘BIP’ After Scandal: We Want To ‘Get Back To Work’ Soon

The fate of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is uncertain after the recent Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson scandal. Now, Chris Harrison is finally speaking out for the first time about what went down and what’s to come — read his full statement here.

An investigation is underway into what happened between Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, on the first day of filming Bachelor in Paradise last week. The pair allegedly indulged in a raunchy hookup that made a producer extremely uncomfortable, which led to allegations of misconduct. What exactly happened between the pair is still unknown — he reportedly claims the hookup was consensual, while she allegedly doesn’t remember anything that went down, and other sources allege that Corinne was too drunk to be in any state to consent. Since the investigation is ongoing, those involved aren’t able to say much, but host Chris Harrison has finally given us some more intel into the situation.

“By now no doubt you have heard that we have suspended production on this season’s Bachelor in Paradise,” Chris’ statement read. “I can confirm to you that this is sadly the case. Out of respect to all involved, there’s only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there I don’t find that to be possible anymore. Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done a clear concise decision can be made about where we go from here.”

Naturally, fans of the show are freaking out that it could be done for good. All of the contestants on season 4 of the show were sent home on June 11, and the exact plans for the future are still unknown. “There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident,” Chris’ statement continued. “And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too. We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete.”

He concluded, “I know in this day and age we want and even expect immediate answers but in this case it’s just not possible. So again I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.”

It’s unclear what exactly Chris means by ‘get back to work very soon.’ Would the same cast members return to Mexico and continue filming? Or will this season be completely scrapped for another to be filmed at a later date? There is great speculation that the show will be cancelled, but Chris definitely seems confident that they can work something out. We’ll be waiting…

