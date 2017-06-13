15 Diet Secrets That Work From Stars Like Miranda Lambert, Blake Lively, Rihanna & More

Just in time for summer, 15 of our favorite celebs are dishing their diet secrets & we can’t wait to copy their tricks. From Miranda Lambert to Rihanna, click below to find out what your fave stars are eating so you can lose weight and look great this summer.

Do you ever wonder how celebrities always look amazing? Aside from their intense workouts, their eating habits are key. Here are some diet secrets from 15 hot and healthy stars like Miranda Lambert, Julianne Hough and more — you have to hear what they are!

1. Rihanna: RiRi’s personal chef, Debbie Soloman, said that she starts her day with 4 boiled eggs, one slice of toast with no crust, and berries — pineapples, mango, and papaya. Rihanna also told Fabulous mag, “I have egg whites and pineapple for breakfast with hot water and lemon.” Lemon water helps you digest your food and gives you a big dose of Vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and copper. Some studies say it helps you lose weight because it keeps you fuller longer.

2. Chrissy Teigen: She told Bon Appetit, “I always do two eggs over easy with turkey bacon — we enjoy the taste of it more than pork — and avocado. I carve it all up into a bowl so it’s like a slop, and I load it with salt and pepper and Cholula.” Avocado has healthy fat that nutritionists love for heart heath.

3. Blake Lively: Blake used the food delivery service, Epicured, which drops off, gluten-free, low-FODMAP, and dietitian-approved dishes at your house. Some of her meals are, “mixed greens, quinoa, chicken tikka masala, jasmine rice, and sesame-crusted salmon, which clocks in at just 290 calories per bowl.”

4. Carrie Underwood: “I typically make myself a vegan protein like tofu, beans, or a veggie burger with lots of veggies. I eat whole wheat pasta or rice,” she told Cosmopolitan.

5. Miranda Lambert: She told Women’s Health, “I like green juice because I don’t like vegetables. I mean, I do.. I like broccoli with cheese, and carrots with a ranch dressing! I’m not trying to pretend that I’m something I’m not. With the juice, I feel like I’m getting straight-up vitamins and good food.” Adding a green apple to a smoothie with kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger will make it sweet and delicious!

6. Jenna Dewan-Tatum: Eats a mix of protein and veggies & loves green smoothies with cod liver oil and black sesame seeds. “My skin, my hair, my energy — everything’s better,” she told Women’s Health.

7. Julianne Hough: She told Us Weekly, “It’s all about moderation, but I realized that carbs are often talked about in a negative context. But I think for me, I have to have some sort of carb. Not big amounts, but I do need carbs because it makes my brain click on.”

8. Jennifer Garner: Jennifer has a backyard garden where she grows what she eats & she told E! News, “We talk about our food. We grow food. We talk about what goes into it and how hard it is. They plant it, they water it. We take pictures next to it.”

9. Eva Mendes: “I think [eggs] are like magic — you can do so much with them. I mostly keep it simple and have scrambled eggs and a piece of Ezekiel toast for breakfast. I find that when I start out with the right source of protein, it definitely helps,” she told Shape. Protein is KEY for losing weight.

10. Kate Hudson: She told Women’s Health that her diet consists of “rice, beans, lentils, beautiful salads, low-mercury fish, some nuts, blueberries and raspberries, and all sorts of vegetable dishes.”

11. Jessica Biel: She told the L.A. Times, “We have a beautiful garden & go out all of the time, every couple of says, pick spinach & radishes & throw them together in a salad and it’s wonderful.”

12. Emma Watson: She told Marie Claire, “I make a really amazing egg tortilla in the morning. It’s my special thing. I make guacamole, salsa, and scrambled eggs, and then I cook the tortilla. It’s pretty simple, really, but yummy.”

13. Christie Brinkley: The model told New York Magazine, that she “starts her day with a glass of hot water and the juice of a whole lemon, also adding some manuka honey and cayenne pepper. It’s something I picked up on my Instagram.”

14. Jennifer Lawrence: Drinks chamomile or dandelion tea to steady her nerves. Dalton Wong, J-Law’s trainer and fitness expert, told Shape, “chamomile tea helps to calm the body and get rid of stress that could build up before an event, leading to bloating. The dandelion tea is a brilliant diuretic so it helps to prevent water retention and flushes out toxins.”

15. Rosie Huntington-Whitely: She told Vogue Australia, “I love food, so I try not to give myself any restrictions. I’ve recently cut out a lot of red meat and since I cut it out I have noticed how much lighter and better I feel.”

