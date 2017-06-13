QUIZ: Do You Remember These ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Scandals? — Find Out

As we await more information on the recent ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal, we’re testing your knowledge on how well you remember past drama from the franchise. Take this quiz and find out!

Something major went down during the filming of this season of Bachelor in Paradise, and now, the fate of the show remains in question. The scandal reportedly involved contestants Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, and came to light when a producer reported “allegations of misconduct” after the first day of filming. Corinne and DeMario allegedly hooked up after spending hours drinking, and when they took things to the resort’s pool, things got super raunchy, according to TMZ. While DeMario reportedly claims Corinne initiated the hookup and consented to everything that happened, the producer allegedly felt the 24-year-old was too drunk to consent, which made the producer feel very uncomfortable with the situation.

Corinne reportedly claims she remembers nothing that happened with DeMario in the pool, and Warner Bros. has now launched an investigation into everything that went down. Filming of the show’s fourth season has been suspended and all the cast members were sent home after just one week in Paradise. “Out of respect to all involved, there’s only so much I can and will say at this time,” host Chris Harrison revealed on June 13. “Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there I don’t find that to be possible anymore.”

