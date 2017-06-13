It’s 95 degrees out, which means it’s summer, which means you’re going to want to eat ice cream, which means you’re going to want to work it off. Here are the only songs you need to pump you up!

Katy Perry, Pvris, Big Wild and Tegan and Sara are all at the top of our workout playlist for summer 2017, and once you take a listen, we’re sure you’ll be a fan of these tracks, too. Stream our playlist of the best workout songs below! Also, if you don’t belong to a gym, you’re still allowed to listen to the playlist. We are not the gym police.

Choosing the right music to work out to isn’t always easy; just because a song is catchy doesn’t mean it’s actually fast or rhythmic enough to pump iron to. It’s all about that BPM!

As for the songs we included, Katy is an obvious decision — honestly, singles from any of her recent albums will do the trick — and “Bon Appetit” has an infectious beat. Relative newcomers like Pvris and MUNA have also earned a spot thanks to their sick electronic vibes, and DJ Big Wild is on the list twice because he is That Good. Collaborations between Mystery Skulls/Nile Rodgers/Brandy and Cash Cash/Digital Farm Animals/Nelly are also necessary.

At the end of the day, we won’t judge you if you decide to skip the workout and go straight to the ice cream. But if you actually want to work on your summer bod, consult our latest celeb trainer guide for some quick tips.

Listen to our picks for workout songs which are, as Thomas Edison said, lit:

HollywoodLifers, what’s on your workout playlist?