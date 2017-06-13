Bella Thorne Says Scott Disick’s ‘Hardcore’ Drinking & Partying Were ‘Too Much’ For Her

The hardcore life is not for her. Bella Thorne candidly revealed that bad boy Scott Disick’s constant drinking and partying was the reason for their romance’s demise. To see what she said in an explosive new interview, keep reading!

Bella Thorne, 19, is through being defined by her Cannes fling with Scott Disick, 33. In a recent tell-all interview with Complex, the sexy actress finally addressed her public relationship with Scott and expressed how she really feels about their time together. The young starlet stated that although “Scott is really nice, sweet, charming” his intense drinking habits made her stray away. Specifically, she said, “I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot.” She’s just not into that kind of lifestyle and it didn’t take her long to figure that out. See some of the hottest pics of Bella here!

Bella admitted that she met Scott at a house party that she put together — something she does often — after he privately messaged her asking if he could attend. After reconnecting in Cannes, the paparazzi was all over the couple as they got very cozy poolside. In response to one particular controversial photo where it looked as though Scott was touching her breast, Bella cleared the air. “Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob,” she shared. Once it was apparent that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wanted to get a little crazier than she did, she jetted off. “We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f*****g dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

Despite all her recent drama, Bella’s been moving on gracefully from her association with Scott and has been spending a lot of time with her former love Gregg Sulkin, 25, lately. She’s also been gearing up for the June 23 release of her new Netflix film You Get Me in which she plays the role of a stalkerish ex-girlfriend.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bella’s opinions on Scott’s partying? Tell us below!