Bella Thorne Shows Off Underboob & Hairy Armpits With Sexy Sequined Pasties

Once again, Bella Thorne is showing off her amazing body confidence! The actress is growing her armpit hair out again, and took to Snapchat to show it off. Oh, and she did it in a totally sheer shirt with nothing underneath!

Bella Thorne, 19, loves to show skin, and she was at it again in a series of Snapchats on June 12. Wearing nothing but a sheer tank-top tucked into red jeans, Bella posed seductively, with her arm lifted up to reveal her hairy armpits. She made sure attention was on her unshaved skin, too, as she attempted to lick her underarm in the shot. Meanwhile, although the 19-year-old had sequined, heart-shaped pasties covering her nipples, there was little left to the imagination when it came to the sheer ensemble. This is far from Bella’s raciest look, but it’s still sexy nonetheless.

Bella hasn’t been shy about the fact that she doesn’t shave her legs and armpits, however, she did have to finally get rid of her underarm hair back on April for a new role. Naturally, the Famous in Love star took to Snapchat to share the entire process, showing herself shaving the hair off for all her followers. Although Bella was clearly devastated to part with her armpit hair — “This is so sad!” she cried in the vid — her friend who was filming was thrilled. “I’m just so happy she’s doing this rn,” the pal wrote in the caption. Well, clearly that didn’t last long!

Recently, Bella has been spending a lot of time with her ex, Gregg Sulkin, 25, who she split from last summer. The two remained friends after the breakup, but it definitely seems like it’s turned back into something more lately — they were even seen snuggling in bed together on her Snapchat last week!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s latest sexy pic? Do you think she should shave?