Did Bella Hadid Just Get Caught Creeping On Ex The Weeknd’s Instagram?

Awkward! Bella Hadid was reportedly busted for liking one of The Weeknd’s Instagram pictures. But after careful consideration, she actually UNLIKED the Forbes cover post in a matter of seconds — proving she’s just like us in so many ways!

We’ve all been there, Bella Hadid, 20. For a brief moment the idea of liking your ex-boyfriend’s picture seems totally genius. What’s the harm in being friendly, right? WRONG. Minutes later you’re literally slapping yourself in the face for even letting him know you’re alive and still follow him on Instagram. That’s what happened when Bella saw The Weeknd‘s, 27, Forbes magazine cover on The Shade Room‘s account, according to Elite Daily. The Shade Room received a notification that the supermodel liked it, but within a matter of seconds it disappeared. Fans immediately went WILD and started tagging her Instagram handle in all kinds of comments. “She wants him back but he’s taken by homegirl,” one wrote. “Awww Bella liked it!,” another added.

With so much pressure and attention from followers, who can blame the brunette bombshell for reverting back into her shell and unliking the post? It’s just easier that way. We can tell that Bella was treading lightly from the get-go, which is why she didn’t like the post directly from The Weeknd’s page. She side-stepped the situation by going on The Shade Room‘s account and liking it there. And besides, current girlfriend Selena Gomez had already marked her territory on that Forbes cover. Can you image how awkward it could have been if the “Starboy” crooner received back-to-back notifications from Selena and his ex?

Maybe it’s pointless reading so much into this. After seeing photos of Bella snuggling with a shirtless Jordan Barrett, it’s pretty clear that she’s moving on…or at least trying to. The half-naked models were spotted hanging out on the couch of her NYC apartment on June 12. She wore high-waisted panties and a tiny tanktop while he covered up his lower half with pillows and blankets. Seems like photographers caught them in a steamy moment!

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Bella unliked The Weeknd’s picture?