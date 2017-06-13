Bella Hadid ‘Being Cautious’ With Jordan Barrett: She Doesn’t Want Her Heart Broken Again

Due to her painful breakup with The Weeknd, Bella Hadid is being VERY cautious when it comes to dating. She’s been having fun with Jordan Barrett, but he’s known for being a bad boy, so she’s taking their relationship one step at a time, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Right now, [Bella Hadid and Jordan Barrett] are just hanging out, hooking up and having fun together. Bella would definitely like to get more serious, but she’s aware of Jordan’s bad boy image, so she’s being very cautious. Jordan’s a renowned playboy, and Bella doesn’t want to get her heart broken again. She’s trying not to get too emotionally involved, but it’s tough. They have an awesome connection, both physically and mentally, and Jordan appears to be really into Bella too, but she’s still being cautious,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We’re so happy for Bella, 20, but we can totally understand why she’d want to take things slow with Jordan, 20. Not only was her heart broken when she broke up with The Weeknd, but she then had to watch her ex start a new romance with Selena Gomez — talk about pouring salt in an open wound. Bella would never want that to happen again — who would? — so she’s taking things slow with Jordan.

As we previously told you, Bella was pictured snuggling with a shirtless Jordan at her NYC apartment on June 12 just weeks after they hung out in Cannes together. Bella was wearing nothing but a tiny tank top and high cut black panties, and they looked pretty cozy together. Then, they were spotted attending a Charity Foundation Party together hours later.

