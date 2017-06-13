‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Producer Says Drunken Hookups That Go ‘Too Far’ Happen ‘All The Time’

Now that production was halted on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ — due to an investigation into allegations of misconduct — major attention has been put on how the show handles sex. Sadly, a producer says drunken hookups that go ‘too far’ happen ‘all the time.’ In fact, he says they’re ‘par for the course.’

Production on Bachelor In Paradise was suspended earlier this week, when a producer became upset about an alleged sexual encounter that occurred between contestant DeMario Jackson, 30, and a female cast member (believed to be Corinne Olympios), after they had been drinking all day. And now, a former producer who has worked on the Bachelor franchise, told PEOPLE that it’s not a surprise something like this happened.

“It’s par for the course that there is a drunken hookup that went too far — that certainly goes on all the time,” the producer shockingly said. “There’s a lot of sex on the various shows that happens that never airs. There are cameras everywhere and there’s nowhere to hide, so when cast members behave outrageously, they allow themselves to forget there are cameras — and just get caught up in the moment.”

This producer also had a theory as to why so many hookups happen on Bachelor In Paradise. It’s “like spring break, or summer camp. It’s like real life is suspended. Time is just different there. You’re filming around the clock, production is around-the-clock and it’s around-the-clock partying. It’s a party vibe, and that’s generally the way that the show works. The whole point of the show is that to succeed you need to make friends, and people feel it’s advantageous to drink and hook up and find a boyfriend or girlfriend,” he said.

Fortunately, when things do go awry, producers step in. “If someone’s had a few drinks, but seem to know what they’re doing, you’re probably going to let that go. If someone is passing out or slurring, you’re going to take care of them,” he said. “Producers absolutely step in if they think there is something bad going on. They’re all over the place and monitoring absolutely everything. The majority of producers are women and there’s a real sensitivity to this sort of stuff about being taken advantage of.”

At this time, no legal action has been taken, but the situation is still being investigated. On Monday, June 12, host Chris Harrison released the following statement: “Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here. There are a lot of competing details in the various press accounts of the incident. And there’s a lot of misinformation out there too. We urge everyone to be patient until the investigation is complete.”

