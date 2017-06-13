YouTube Star Austin Jones, 24, Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

Yikes! Austin Jones was arrested on child pornography charges on June 12, according to a shocking new report. The famous YouTube star reportedly had something to do with the production of the X-rated material and could face serious jail time.

Uh oh! YouTube singer Austin Jones, 24, was arrested Monday night at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on child pornography charges, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The publication claims Austin, who has gathered more than 500,000 followers, used Facebook and iMessage to contact underage girls in hopes of obtaining nude videos from them. He was reportedly charged with TWO counts of production of child pornography and is expecting to face a judge on June 14. Making matters worse, prosecutors say he could be a risk to the community and fear he may run before his court hearing, according to the site. If Austin is convinced he could face up to 15 years behind bars — and that’s the bare minimum.

When authorities caught up with Austin at the airport, eyewitnesses said he looked timid. He was immediately taken to a federal courtroom where he was given an orange jumpsuit to wear. Austin is going to have to pay for his own defense lawyer, according to a magistrate judge who repeatedly told him that tax payers would not lend a single penny to his case. The feds said Austin pressured a young girl to send him sexually explicit videos to “prove” she’s his biggest fan, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The girl reportedly responded by telling him that she’s “only 14.”

Unfortunately, this child porn case isn’t the first controversy to come his way. Austin was guilted into issuing an apology in 2015 after he allegedly lied about his age to get a girl to send him twerking videos. For those unfamiliar with Austin, he rose to fame after covering songs by Justin Bieber, Twenty One Pilots, and Fall Out Boy on YouTube. He’s racked up more than 25 million views since starting his page in 2007.

